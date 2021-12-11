Who makes the best dish around the holidays? How much of it do you take for yourself? How does your plate affect others?
When's the last time you thought about people going hungry over the holidays? When is the last time you actually did something impactful to help? Have you ever thought about the people not sitting at the table and how they are impacted as well?
Twenty-five percent of our food waste is produced between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Just in America, we produce 34 million tons of food waste a year. We are counting for a quarter of the year in a little over one month. With many families who go hungry or are not able to provide for their family during the holidays, how can we throw out this amount of waste and not think about those families too?
In our hometown we have the Frederick Rescue Mission. They offer thousands of pounds of food each year to our community alone. This food is given to them from donations from the community and contributions from farmers, stores and people like you and I in our area, to help people just like you and I. These types of organizations you can find just about anywhere and take just about anything, because every little thing can help. And if you can't give money or food I’m sure they would very much appreciate just your time.
Next time you get together for the holidays, think about what you're preparing, how many people you're preparing for. How did this food get to this plate? The holidays are all about coming together, so let’s each do our part. Think about where you can take the leftovers. Think about what's on your plate, because you may be serving more than who's just at your table.
Troy Hilliard
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.