The rationale spelled out in the “Our View” editorial of Oct. 9 for buying the Oak Street property (“Process objections perplexing”) is of course good, and worth supporting. However, the issue before the County Council was not a junior high school spat. The city of Frederick, the mayor, a candidate for alderman, and the majority of the aldermen were not saying buying the property was a bad idea. They were saying the process was secretive, not open and transparent.
The county executive decided not to inform the city that the county was considering buying a presumably valuable piece of property within the city limits for county use. The Frederick News-Post opines that “the county has been doing its due diligence without public notice, AS IT SHOULD” (emphasis added). Seems to us that the city could have been given a heads-up without disclosing details. Seems also to us that this episode is illustrative of some basic mistrust between the county and city governments. Secrecy is only necessary if one is afraid of leaks that might jeopardize a fait accompli.
M.C. Keegan-Ayer seems to imply some negative agenda on the part of the aldermen: “Interesting,” she says, “that people decide to send a letter rather than engaging in a conversation.” Letters are written evidence that cannot be easily misconstrued. Again, trust would seem to be the victim here.
It’s time for a responsible, monitored, mature discussion so that issues can be addressed fairly and equitably. “[H]aving a disjointed nasal passage does not count as a substantive objection,” snarked the FNP. Whose nose is out of joint?
Sea Raven and Mike Morse
Frederick
