Two weeks ago I was dismayed to see all the herbiciding on the median strip between Thurmont and Frederick. If the highway department was going to cut it anyway, why herbicide it first?
According to the state's updated website, their plan for maintenance is to be greener, more sustainable. Sadly, they must have contracted out to chemical companies that did not share the same vision. Everything in the median strip was dead, including many groves of milkweeds which had acted as hosts to Monarch butterflies. Even in late summer milkweed still feeds their caterpillars and those of the Milkweed Tiger Moth. The Monarch chrysalis are still developing, and herbicides poison them as well.
So my question is multifaceted. First, why grow habitat in the median strip in the first place if only to herbicide it? And second, why are people in charge of maintenance so uninformed as to the harm herbicide use is having on essential habitat and lives which depend on it. As a student of such chemicals, I know that most herbicides like Round-up contain neurotoxic neonics which kill bees and other delicate insects, even mice, affecting their nervous systems. Perhaps that is the reason our birds which feed on insects and mice are going blind. This actually has been proven through blood tests.
This issue is not just a state and county government issue, it should concern every land owner, and business owner.
Christine Maccabee is a wildlife habitat naturalist.
