With the push to bring children back to school, we are at peak bad idea. Every single paper is filled with articles about people who are ignorant of science, learning the hard way that the danger is existential.
What’s this morbid obsession in observing how many bodies can be ruined to use our institutional hamster wheels? Why are people scared to unleash creativity to solve our problems? We’ve lost over 135,000 people to this virus. In that death toll, there exists doctors and nurses who were trained to wear PPE for 8-plus hour shifts. That’s a clear indicator there is no way to protect children and staff if we bring them back. It’s not possible.
We need to put all energy and effort into figuring out a remote teaching experience that is engaging and immersive. How about instead of sacrificing our future for the economy, we as a community and nation, sink our resources into the infrastructure needed to allow everyone to get a legally-entitled and publicly-funded education? Every single entity that has rushed to funnel people together end up with more sick people. Comparing how department stores keep customers safe to protecting public schools is comparing apples to concrete.
Virus management hinges on exposure reduction. Are our children and our most vulnerable worth risking exposure? Frederick County Public Schools has a plan and as Mike Tyson said, “Everybody has a plan until they get hit in the mouth.” We are talking about a virus that will keep punching us in the mouth until we learn that we cannot bring people together. It is just not possible or feasible until we have a vaccine and herd immunity in place. The “draft” plan for schools that is currently being actively developed is essentially the deadliest game of “Whac-A-Mole” that has ever been played. Families will lose other loved ones as those kids and staff bring the virus home to their family members.
Educational staff need to start getting the training and receiving taxpayer funded equipment to allow them to perform their jobs that will both allow them to provide a rich learning experience while keeping both them and our children safe and away from tomorrow’s virus hubs, aka schools.
We will get through this and I want a future where our kids are alive to do that. We can do better. We must do better. We owe it to our kids and educators.
David Butler
New Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.