Kudos to Peter Brehm, Julia Schaeffer, Carol Baker and John Olinski for their “As we see it” piece in the Saturday July 17-18 FNP (Blighted properties in Frederick — 20 years later).
The onus of raising awareness and concerns of our blighted and vacant properties has for too long landed on the shoulders of the residents. For too long the residents of the city have performed the heavy lifting for City Hall through studies, committees and reports — with recommendations for changes.
Yet City Hall ignores this issue that drags down our property values, our safety and our economy. Perhaps the candidates for mayor have some solutions?
It is simply past time for City Hall to stop ignoring this long-standing horror.
Truby LaGarde
Frederick
Huh? Aren't property owners responsible for the upkeep of their properties?
Bravo Truby!
