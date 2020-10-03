Despite a lack of political inexperience and all his character flaws, why did you vote for Donald Trump and why do you continue to choose to do so?
Was it eight years of President Barack Obama? You didn’t like Hillary Clinton? He’s a businessmen, conservative laws, a conservative court, America first pledge, he’ll bring back industrial jobs, the farming industry will boom, a better health care system, his ability to handle a crisis?
I’m curious, why did you, or do you support Trump as president? Why would you vote for Trump, again? Let’s consider this an eighth-grade class exercise.
Alfred Walters
Frederick
