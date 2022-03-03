I am wondering why the Frederick County Public School system needs to employ the services of a search firm to find the next superintendent of the system.
Is it due to a failure of the internal systems to grow and develop talent? Do we not have current employees who have been developed to take on added responsibility? Current employees know the culture and needs of Frederick County schools. Employees who have worked in a variety of positions in a variety of locations in our own school system, are they ready to take on the challenge of improving it?
Let’s face it, executive search firms cost a lot of money to hire. Then they bring in candidates from around the country that do not really know our county or our school system. To their credit, these are generally strong candidates that have had success in their current positions. But we all know that past results do not always predict the future.
Without much doubt, a large salary will need to be offered to bring in the selected candidate. How large? Well I would not be surprised to see a human resources compensation firm hired to help figure that out. In any event, the county will likely be in a bidding war for the next superintendent, assuring that the salary will be large. We have all seen the results of search firms and compensation analysts elsewhere. The salaries for executives, be they public or private, spiral upward and become grossly inflated, and the result is a glaring income inequality between employees and managers.
So is using an executive search firm necessary? Will the candidate they locate add that much extra value? I agree that our school system needs the best people to manage it. Perhaps they are already here; or should be.
Chris allen
Frederick
