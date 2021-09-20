This is in response to the Sept. 13 article “Manchin favors trimming Biden budget plan by more than half.”
Why are politicians like Senator Manchin trying to trim the stimulus package. The stimulus pulled many Americans out of poverty. The stimulus would provide jobs and income for millions of people and get and keep them out of poverty. Why do politicians not want to help Americans?
The $3 trillion is very similar to the amounts of money Donald Trump spent during his presidency, but he gave most of it to the already filthy rich and did little or nothing to save Americans from COVID.
Some of the things I have seen in the news that have disturbed me, and I fear that it is going to happen more and more. It makes me wonder what it is going to do to us in Frederick County.
This morning I saw a flag in Mount Airy that said, (expletive) Biden. Very disturbing.
Hospitals are being overrun by non-vaxxers, and people awaiting serious surgeries are not being cared for because someone is too stubborn to get the shot.
In Pennsylvania, Republican politicians are asking for personal information on voters.
Politicians are telling small businesses what they can and can’t do to protect themselves and their customers from the virus.
What I am feeling is that if Washington isn’t working for the American people, who are they working for? What kind of people try to reduce health benefits, social security, and living wages to Americans?
Is this what is going to help us in Frederick County?
William Dolan
Mount Airy
(2) comments
Because they are schumers, which in german means vagabond, a good for nothing person.
Mr. Dolan,
As frustrating as it was for Ms. Collins and Ms. Murkowski to impede certain Republican initiatives prior to 2020 it was accepted and understood. The same is true for Senator Manchin on the opposite side. The major concern for most Americans at this point is inflation with 82 % expressing discontent.. Mr. Manchin curbing the excessive spending, such as 200 Million to beautify Presidio, Ms. Pelosi's favorite spot to walk, is actually helping the residents of Frederick County.
