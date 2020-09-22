Who do you believe? "Me or your lying eyes (ears)." May be a response from our president. But why or how can he say that and get so much agreement?
I can only conclude that lies do work. Why? Because so many do not pay attention to details and facts. They pick a side and stick with it no matter what happens. And if their leader lies so often, they think everyone is lying and facts do not matter. Just more lies. Even if they are true lies. Just more stuff to ignore. They know who will do what they want done. That is enough reason to ignore facts. They just DO NOT COUNT.
For others who do care about the facts, much of this is new information and it does take time to learn the latest news. I get that. I can give you time. The election is not until November. And it may even give you time to learn the true facts about Joe Biden. That seems fair. Facts may be out of style. But they can still bite. Even if you do not believe them.
Gary,
"They pick a side and stick with it no matter what happens" So, so true One thing I have learned in the past 4 years is that the major news outlets are simply biased unabashedly dishonest. As are the people who listen to them 24'7 and continually regurgitate their spew. Hypocrisy daily supplants honesty. An excellent example is the comment section of the FNP.
And few here set a better example than you, JSK!!!
Js...the prime example of the lie believer...and the big lie that all media is corrupt. That’s the trump lie and his follow up like Joseph Goebbels that the media is the enemy of the state. That’s a literal thing Goebbeles used....yet there’s ok’ JS sucking it up like a sponge....among the other usual right wing trolls who have zero concept of facts and truths. Like the one about graham not wanting to push through nominations...now wanting to rush it. They refuse to believe he said what is clearly recorded on tape. You can fool all of the suckers, all of the time.
