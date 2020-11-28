On a recent Saturday, my husband and I went to McCutcheon’s in Frederick to get a “few” items for Christmas.
Everybody in the store, employees and customers, were wearing masks. When I checked out, with two full boxes and a full bag, two very kind gentlemen helped us carry the stuff to our car. After thanking them, all I could think of was how much I like living in Frederick County.
Mary Coleman
Middletown
