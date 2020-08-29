The post office was created to provide a service to our citizens. Its purpose was not ever going to be self sustaining.
The U.S. government is to provide service, protection and support for its people. President Trump, who is supposed to be a businessman, this to be determined after four bankruptcies, is only looking at its cost.
Yes, the running of the post office needs to address its costs, but not at this time, especially with the pending election, the pandemic, people needing medicine, those businesses that rely on the mail etc. One only needs to ask, why give Trump another four years?
Dick Kessler
Frederick
The PO is the last hope the dems have to steal the election and yes Mr. Kessler the PO should be efficient and cost effective not post deficits year after year.
Really??? You know what else post's deficits every year pd? The US Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard and many other public service entities. Why don't I hear you and your fellows bi^%$ching about them???
Why has trump allowed these outrageous deficits to continue unabated and unaddressed for the last 3 and a half years?
Why did Obama allowed these outrageous deficits to continue unabated and unaddressed for the eight years he polluted the White House?
I'm sorry, the question remains. Why the extreme urgency RIGHT NOW, by an administration who did NOTHING about this abject failure of the USPS that they apparently had in their crosshairs for the last 43 months?
CD - the fall back to whataboutism. BTW, wasn't the Congress Republican for a large portion of Obama's tenure - whose fault is it again. The TRump presidency and the majority Republican Congress did NOTHING for the past 3 1/2 years except give tax breaks to the large corporations and the wealthy.
hay, We're gonna help CD and piddle out here,. The reason for the attack on the USPS is that it is trump who is attempting to steal the election by cheating, using every means possible in the despicable bag of Republican tricks to tamper with elections and suppress votes. Soon CD and piddle gonna be blaming the protests in the street on candidate Biden, though their "boy" trump has been in office for 43 months and has stoked nothing but rank hatred, fear, and division as a re-election campaign of ugliness in service to his "base", of which they are proud, card carrying members. Oh, wait..................
Why did Reagan and Bush I and II create the deficits in the first place?
Destroying the post office is trumps last hope. There is where your corruption is piddle
Why, when Jesus talks about feeding the poor it's Christianity, but when a politician does it, it's Socialism? Answer me that if you can Republians.
Jesus meant once in a while, not meal after meal.
Not by the government and not by robbing from the rich to do it. See how it's been working in Cuba and Venezuela olefool. Have you been there? [ninja]
They all threw their "WWJD" bracelets in the garbage after trump was elected, where they always belonged anyway. Another falsehood of the cloak of "compassionate conservativism", meant only "for me and mine..." and absolutely NOT "for yours..........." The "Grand Ol' Party" and it's loyal following.
Really?
Yep...whatever ol Jenus wants is what is convenient for you at the time, eh redux
Jebus....
maybe it is important now because they realize that the welfare sucking democatic voters don't make the effort to go vote. If they can do it by mail the hope is they will get more of them to vote
racism taught at meemaw's n' pap's knees, now let loose by trump's hatred. Maybe that's reason enough to rid america of this shameful cancer.
There are more welfare recipients in red states than anywhere else. Who created that situation? Republican leaders.
That's a ridiculous notion. I've always been a Dem voter, have voted in every election I was eligible, and thankfully have never needed public assistance. The majority of "welfare" recipients are elderly, disabled, and chilren. Have you no empathy? I've also voted absentee for several elections in a row now, just because I don't want to stand in line. Maryland has given us no excuse absentee voting for at least the last decade I've used it, it's our right to vote by mail if we choose. I started voting absentee because I traveled a lot for work and never knew if I'd be in state on election day. I kept voting absentee because it was easy and convenient. Why make life harder than it already is??
It's the Trump narrative, Frankie1; his minions have swallowed it, hook, lie (sic) and sinker.
Reader misleads once again! The vast majority of government welfare and help goes to red states. Look at those states with the most poverty and lowest education levels - they are bright RED dude....
niceund and Bigal: You people are unbelievable. The don and his cronies are being investigated for more criminal activity than I can keep track of, including collaborating with Putin and his cronies, and you're suggesting that it's the Dems who are doing those exact things. Gaslighting at the highest level.
Maybe people are concerned because they take their right to vote seriously and hold that right near and dear to their hearts and they will be darned if some spoiled, man-baby, who has NEVER paid for any of his indiscretions or failures because you know, money and all, is going to take away their right to vote. What trumpsists are concerned about is if everyone that is registered to vote, does so, your candidate will loose...bigly.
Wonder why liberals think the post office is so important now? Advocating for fraud? Of course, because they can't win without it.
Or perhaps without the Russians?
Facts state that more fraur in elections was committed by republicans than democrats. We have potus now diminishing and suppressing voting by removing processes to handle mail in ballots by a hand-picked donor who has direct conflicting business interest in competitors. Talk about fraud. Cognitive dissonance runs strong with you.
Some light reading for you. A study of voter fraud by the Heritage Foundation. While party affiliation is not mentioned for individuals, pay attention to when there was a scheme involving ballot harvesting - particularly by ACORN.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/whitehouse.gov/files/docs/pacei-voterfraudcases.pdf
[ninja]
I've always thought the post office was important. I have paid for a PO Box for nearly 10 years. Without it, I wouldn't receive half my packages... Yup, even in rural redneck conservative Frederick county, there are porch thieves. The post office keeps the economy moving. My family has numerous postal employees. My uncle and great grandmother both raised families and owned homes working lifelong careers with the USPS. They were proud of their work and proud of their country. They have since passed on, but would be absolutely outraged at how the GOP is maligning their essential service to all Americans.
Or maybe just because there is less possible drama voting by mail? No cameras...no interviewer...no interactions, in fact...I'm registered Independent so I'm just guessing...
