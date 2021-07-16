Over the July Fourth weekend, I heard an extremely disastrous report, there were incidents where 150 people were shot and either wounded or killed, and over 400 events that involved the use of guns.
These statistics should arouse the ire of all Americans. Many years ago, President Ronald Reagan and his press secretary were shot in the District of Columbia by a man. The president recovered, but Jim Brady, his press secretary, sustained injuries that disabled him for life. The Republicans rallied and passed the Brady Bill, and we, the general public felt that at last we would see legislation that would deter more shootings of innocent people.
Unfortunately, we erred in judgment, and the National Rifle Association won again. It bothers me that this organization has so much clout. After the aforementioned event occurred, we witnessed myriad other tragedies that involved innocent people being shot and killed by deranged individuals with guns acquired either legally or stolen from a cache of firearms that were available. Why is the NRA so powerful that Republicans are fearful of this organization? Several years ago, a group of them were playing baseball, when a man began shooting at the players and severely injured one.
It was an opportunity to act and put a stop to these incidents which seem to be the normal. They dismissed this chance to show that they really cared about the accessibility of firearms to people who would use them indiscriminately.
I do not have a problem with gun owners who are sportsmen and posses guns for recreational purposes and who keep these weapons carefully away from those who would use them to harm or kill. But this is not happening. It seems that if you want to carry a gun, it's a no-brainer, and anyone, including those with unseemly motives, can acquire one.
How often must we read or hear that innocent people in a church, a public gathering, a movie theater, at the workplace are killed or injured? What excuses do the Republicans have to resist passing legislation, once and for all, to put their constituents first instead of the NRA? As we see the statics rise instead of fall, will some brave Republicans take a stand on gun control? Even those who see guns as something they must own, should understand that we are not taking away your "right to bear arms." We are just making it harder to put guns in the hands of those who will harm or kill you or your family.
The larger problems are 1) enforcement of existing laws, and 2) the lack of proper application of the law. i.e. punishment. It is not the oft-slandered Republicans who continue to release offenders and put them back into the general population - among us.
It seems that there are already stringent gun control laws. I often wonder if the priority should be focused on mental health or catching troubled individuals early on. Each time a tragic incident occurs involving guns, people ask why this happened. A deranged individual will utilize any weapon of their choice. A case in point is the Boston Marathon bombing where a simple pressure cooker, something that could be acquired at Wal-Mart, was used to cause the maximum amount of terror and harm to innocent people.
I don’t understand why this LTE writer assumes gun control will stop the shooting in Chicago, NYC, Baltimore, etc.. My bet is the guns used in these shootings are illegal and unregistered. Xiden and the democrat’s have condoned the summer crime spree by defunding police. Thank them for this current mess.
Ms. Haber,
Any person no matter what age or of what background can walk into anyone of the countless local stores and buy any gun they want and walk out within minutes.
Correct? Not by a long shot. (No pun intended). We have gun control. The areas you read so much about have the strictest gun laws.
Be truthful in what you really want. Guns out of the hands of private citizens.
