Today, I sent the following letter to Congressman Trone and Congressman Raskin. If you want to end the tragedy associated with the coronavirus, I encourage you to send a similar letter to your congressman.
Why have you not impeached Trump a second time?
It is clear that President Trump has violated his oath to “faithfully execute the Office of the President of the United States.” His insistence on overruling public health officials, who are carrying out their duties in accordance with the laws which established the Center for Disease Control, is a clear example of not faithfully executing his duties. His firing of Inspectors General, firing of District Attorneys, interference with sentencing and the commutation of Roger Stone’s criminal sentence are all examples of obstruction of justice. For all of these reasons and more, President Trump continues to fail at his sworn task to “faithfully execute” the duties of his office.
I recognize that you have impeached President Trump before, and the Senate chose not to convict him for his criminal violations of his oath. But President Trump has continued to commit new offenses. These new criminal acts justify a new impeachment and trial. If someone is found innocent of a crime, but commits a new crime, that person should be prosecuted for the new crimes they commit. The Senate may indeed follow the same path again. But that would be their failure. Until you are willing to take action, the Senate has no opportunity to act, or fail to act.
Your choice not to impeach the President for these newly committed failures, most of which are also violations of criminal law, has already cost over 135,000 lives. At the current rate of COVID-related deaths of 600 per day, the total will be 200,000 by Election Day. An additional 45,000 Americans will die between Election Day and the start of a new administration. We cannot wait for the election to remove President Trump. You have the ability to start the process which can save those 100,000 additional lives. If you continue to fail to act, you become complicit in allowing this tragedy to be needlessly extended.
Please act today to save those additional 100,000 Americans. As a member of Congress, only you have the ability to take the action needed to stop this tragedy. Please act, and submit new articles of impeachment today.
Another lib with TDS...go figure!
People often ask how I can support President Trump. This letter is a perfect example of why. Much like 2016 - consider the alternative.
At its heart and soul this letter is more dishonest than Joe Biden's political past. And that is a whopper.
Quack quack. You failed to gain office for a reason, buddy. To impeach, one must have a charge. None mentioned in your learned column.
I see no sense in kicking a dead horse.... He would not be convicted by his cohorts in the senate, never. AHA... but the voters will watch as he is riding the rails out of DC come January 20th.... I think it''s telling how timid the right wingers are here today, where's rikki?? Always wear a mask; it may not get you into heaven but it may keep you out of the hell of covid 19...
Thw writer is the former head of the Frederick County Democrats and a perrenial congressional candiate. Right? Odd not to mention that.
By all means impeach the President again. It worked out so well for your side last time.......[innocent]
Maybe all of the irrefutable evidence that Schiff has been sitting on will come out if they try again.[lol][ninja]
A continued need to be relevant, Andrew. Run for office if you have the solutions. We already know the problems !!
He's tried! Repeatedly!
Monday morning quarterbacking with no indication of what should have been done differently. Nancy "come on down to Chinatown" Pelosi evidently had all of the answers but never bothered to share them. Joe "he's a xenophobe" Biden evidently had all of the answers but never bothered to share them. The experts who were predicting millions of deaths in the US by now missed it. The "masks are not required/masks are required" CDC missed a lot.
It was an ever-changing pandemic and all the Democrats can do it complain and stuff pork into their relief bills.
Remember in November! [ninja]
bosco, just because you were unaware of people all over the world saying to do things differently does not mean they don't exist. Look outside of your bubble
As usual, Mr. Duck is all quacked up.
Well, if it walks like a duck, & it quacks like a duck - it's a duck.
