Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 44,000 Frederick County (FCPS) children attending public schools have not attended school full-time and in-person since March 13, 2020. At the inception of this devastating virus, there was little known about it.
As per Centers for Disease Control recommendations, schools were closed to ensure the safety of these children along with teachers and staff. Fast forward to today, not only do we have a much better understanding of the virus, scientists have also developed vaccines that lessen the severity of the virus.
We also now know that every FCPS staff member who chose to be vaccinated has been able to do so. It is also understood that COVID-19 has little to no effect on most children. Given these facts, public schools in Frederick County have not resumed full-time in-person learning. Why? Since children were allowed the choice to attend school on a hybrid schedule on Feb. 16, 2021, both students and staff have proven that any current CDC recommended guidelines can be successfully followed.
The number of new cases reported in Maryland have trended downward since their peak in January, but at the same time, Maryland stands near the bottom of the list of U.S. states that have returned to full-time learning. We are continuing to disadvantage our children by denying them an enriched in-person learning experience if their families choose. The time is now for the BOE, FCPS and the teachers’ unions to come to a mutual agreement to open public schools full-time for in-person learning. Data and science show that it is the right thing to do for the children of Frederick County. Their academic, social, mental and physical health depends on it.
Yanira Tejada Gordon
Middletown
