Our friends tell us The Frederick News-Post is biased against Democrats and we have actually defended the paper.
A front-page headline on Jan. 20 that said "Moore releases $3.5 million for abortion training" supports our friends' claims. (It referred to an action taken by new Gov. Wes Moore.)
Publishing standards would be to not editorialize the headline.
The headline should be: "Moore frees $69M for Democrats' priorities," with a subhead: "Bulk of funds released on the governor's first day will go to cannabis reform."
That's a far cry from focusing on abortion as the main recipient of funds.
The FNP is catering to those who believe Democrats are "baby killers," which is what a woman yelled at us at The Great Frederick Fair as we campaigned for U.S. Rep. David Trone and other Democrats.
Editor's note: I spoke with Teresa Schwab to discuss and clarify points she raised.
The News-Post relies on The Associated Press for much of its state, national and international coverage, including the story and headline about Moore releasing money. The original AP headline on the story was: "Moore approves release of $3.5M to expand abortion training." The News-Post ran almost that exact wording, with a slight tweak to better fit the headline space on our front page.
Even though $3.5 million was not the bulk of the $69 million in funding that Moore released, it was the subject of a tense battle, over the course of several months, between Democrats and then-Gov. Larry Hogan.
Highlighting that money was not a comment about any of the parties in the dispute or their stances. The AP and some other news organizations understandably focused on the $3.5 million as the most prominent news from Moore's announcement.
During our conversation, I told Teresa Schwab that I might add an editor's note to her letter only to correct the record and provide proper context. She was pleased and urged me to do just that, hoping it might help lead to greater public understanding. Most of all, she said, she wishes there was less "general divisiveness."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.