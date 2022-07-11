The collection at Frederick County Public Libraries represents so many different experiences and points of view. In the last year, I’ve gotten to read books by or about: a dogsled racer, an autistic psychologist, a Native American linguist reviving her tribal language, and a birdwatcher connecting with nature in the suburbs.
I am so impressed with the selection at FCPL. Whenever I hear of a cool new book coming out, I always know I can get it for free through the library. During the lockdown phase of the pandemic, when I was stressed and bored out of my mind, FCPL was there for me with curbside pickup and a huge collection of e-books and audiobooks on my phone (seriously, why are you still paying for Audible? Check out Hoopla and Libby through FCPL). Thank you, Frederick County Public Libraries, for doing what you do — keep it up.
Emily Hampton Haynes
Walkersville
