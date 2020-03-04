This is a response to the column “The future Sanders wants” by Jay Ambrose. Jay starts his article as a love letter to the corporations he says have given us everything our little hearts could ever desire.
The role of the workers in this progress is noticeably absent. Also noticeably absent is the fact that real wages in America have been stagnant while productivity has dramatically increased. The typical worker compensation has risen only 12 percent while CEO compensation grew by 940 percent. Corporations that gave us so much have kept our wages down, fought with us over improved working conditions and better benefits, polluted our environment, then when they weren’t reaching their ever growing profit goals moved their factories out of our country. And somehow they have found a way to push the blame onto people, and have convinced people like Jay to support and defend them.
I am one of millions of people in this country that are squeezed of my money on a daily basis and have had to ask myself why this is happening. When I graduated from college in 2008, I had to take a low-paying job where I was treated poorly and told I should be happy I even had a job.
I graduated with student loan debt and along with my automobile debt, insurance, and rent, I was never able to save any money. When I reached the age when I was supposed to have children or buy a house, I couldn’t do it because I had no money for it. In my 30s, I have finally paid off the bulk of my debt and I am just now beginning to save money. How much I’ll be able to save for retirement or to help my parents in their old age I do not know, because I am still burdened by ever-increasing costs of housing, medical care, automotive insurance, utilities, taxes, groceries, etc. And I’m not even one of the worst off in this country. So when I am told by people that giving tax breaks to the rich and the government spending billions on our military while the Pentagon magically loses trillions of dollars will lead to prosperity, forgive me if it rings hollow to me.
I am voting for Bernie Sanders because he is the only person that has directly talked about these issues and wants to change things for us. He is one of the only politicians talking about getting big money out of politics and moving toward a system that works for the people and not corporate profits. Instead of red-baiting, name-calling, or making excuses for the super-rich, ask the people around you what life is like for them and why they are supporting someone like Bernie Sanders for president.
Vanessa Gress
Adamstown
It's a shame you're so bummed out, Vanessa, but voting for Bernie will only add to your misery. His plan to confiscate all the money from the rich to finance all the dreams of the un-rich falls apart in short order and sooner or later everyone is poor. Might make you feel better, but wont make you better off or happier. On the positive side -- kinda -- it's highly doubtful the Old Comrade will even be on the ticket. Your choices then will be The Orange Man or Nowhere Man (provided Nowhere Man doesn't blabber, blunder and gaff his way out of the nomination).
When people hear that Bernie is a "democratic socialist", some are quick to equate that with "communist". They refer to failed countries like Venezuela and Cuba.
Nothing could be further from the truth. It turns out that the top-rated countries in the world for "happiness" and quality of life are consistently democratic socialist countries.
See this "US News" article:
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/quality-of-life-rankings
I agree with the letter writer. Joe, like Obama, is a incremental change guy, while Bernie is less interested in half way measures. The question is whether we have time for incremental changes. When it comes to health care, global warming and campaign finance reform, I think the answer is No.
I think that the choice is between incremental change and Trump. Bernie just can’t attract enough of the votes of the moderate Independents and the disgruntled Republicans to win against Trump if the choice is between Trump and Socialism. Biden was always the Best Democratic Candidate from the git-go and that’s why DJ Trump tried to “take him down”.
phydeaux,
First let me say that all I "know" is what I see/read from various news sources, like everyone else.
That said, almost every single poll that asks who Americans would vote for if the election were held today (the day of the survey/poll) shows Bernie beating Trump by over 4%. Joe does almost as well, but Bernie has the best chance.
Obviously a lot can change between now and November, but that's where it stands now.
My understanding is that one reason people voted for Trump -- against their own interests in some cases -- was because they were tired of 'business as usual'. They wanted someone who would shake things up in D.C. Trump has certainly done that.
I have nothing against Joe Biden, but he is a life-long politician, the ultimate Washington insider. One thing he will not do is rock the boat.
I do not agree with all of Bernie's proposals, but he will definitely shake things up.
And BTW -- if congress and the senate remain Dem/Rep, no president will be able to accomplish very much. I don't concern myself too much with their policy positions. Their competence matters most.
I certainly concede that it’s possible that Bernie can beat Trump. If he does the next hurdle will be getting his ideas through Congress. The Democrats will have to take the Senate and keep the House and I’m not sure he could do it even then. The House rejected the Green New Deal when they voted on it last year and I don’t think there’s enough support for Medicare for All. Just sayin’. Peace.
Hard to make sense of polls because we don't know who is going to actually vote. If Biden is the nominee then fewer young Democrats will vote, and if Bernie is the nominee, more Republicans might vote. While Bernie may have a hard time getting things passed as president, so might Biden, as Republicans might spend his whole term trying to prosecute him and Hunter. Bernie is more unimpeachable, so to speak.
So, you would vote for Bernie knowing his campaign promises are meaningless because Congress would never pass them. Seems to me that Biden would be a better choice because he would try to bring the country back together. And with all of the life long politics of Biden, he has a good chance of getting it done.
So let's suppose that Bernie changes everything. Universal healthcare, college educations for all, reparations. He leaves office in 8 years and Trump Jr. is elected and destroys it all. Please tell me how radical change, either on the left or right, will make any difference if not make things work.
Good points from Joel and Phy. Yah, Bernie is not a panacea, and he won't get everything fixed in 4 years, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Fixing stuff will not be easy, and it will get worse before it gets better. But Bernie is the better choice to start fixing the disfunction.
Vanessa, In time you will come to the realization that even Bernie Sanders can’t make the poor, rich by making the rich, poorer. However Godspeed in your pursuit of your right to healthcare, your right to own a home, your right to have clean air and a controlled climate and your right for financial freedom. Utopia is just a vote away.
Blacks will never support Sanders because Blacks are America’s original capitalists. African capitalists traded African slaves to European socialists to launch our thriving free market economy so why would blacks abandon generations of economic gains to return to abject poverty which is synonymous with socialism?
Very thoughtful letter. I am glad you paid off your loan. You didn't say where you went to college nor did your parents help. My parents paid for my college at GCC, McHenry, MD and when I transferred to FSC in Frostburg. My Dad in the early 80's made 20,000 per year as a minister. The y paid for tuition, housing off campus and food though I did work in the library at GCC to help augment costs. When I graduated I was lucky to get a job with MD for 4.75 and hour. The min was 4.35 and I got 10 cent for each year meaning for the four years I got 40 cents above the 4.35. Now you will really like this one. While I was in college, early 1980s, during the summer I went to a local restaurant/bar that was hiring and I applied. After handing in my application, the person said I wouldn't get hired because I was over qualified. This is in PA, a right to work state. So I was lucky to work on a local truck farm in the summer picking up potatoes at 20 cents bushel and half and in a day I could do 100+ crates, giving me 20+ bucks for a 10 hour day, giving a whopping 2 bucks an hour wage. I biked to the farm in the morning and in the evening they did bring me home. This was in the Sabillasville area. Different note, you all do realize that once the housing market companies went into the stock market, think Ryan Homes now NVR, housing costs have skyrocketed. Think of all the McMansions that have been built. How many bathrooms do you need in a house. Even townhomes now have three bathrooms for threes stories. Now I won't get into healthcare but your doctors and surgeons have to carry liability insurance which has gone through the roof. Doctors spend 6-10 years to get their training. I agree the minimum wage is stagnant. A starting wage now should between 12-15 dollars an hour and it would include your restaurant industry. The tax cuts should never went into effect, our country is now trillion dollars in debt and it isn't because social security, medicare aor Medicaid and other social networks. The rich are getting rich while the poor gets poorer. The middle class is now gone. I hope who every wins the democratic nomination that the independents and all democrats support this candidate because if T Rump wins this country is toast. On the current stock slide, it will take almost five years before an individual will get back, what they have lost. In the rich man's eye it's peanuts.
Try saving your own poser. Do the world a favor.
"I had to take a low-paying job where I was treated poorly and told I should be happy I even had a job." This is disgraceful and I'm so sorry.
Bernie is not a Democrat? Bernie appeals to a narrow swath of voters and will never get Democrat moderates to vote for him, nor the 10 - 15% of Republicans that are upset with Trump and would like to see a return to the old GOP.
Dick,
See my reply to phy, above.
I am just the messenger. Maybe all of the polls (there have been over 70) are wrong, but they show that Bernie, Joe, and Bloomberg (out now) would beat Trump if the election were held today.
The doesn't mean Bernie or Joe are guaranteed to win of course -- the spread wasn't that great (over 4%) and we've got 8 months until the election.
What it does mean is that we can't count Bernie or Joe out. Both currently look good.
We can't afford Bernie. Medicare for all and freel tuition would make taxes so high that you would want Trump back. ..You just can't get any worse than that.
"Also noticeably absent is the fact that real wages in America have been stagnant while productivity has dramatically increased."
I'd like more information and depth on the above statement. When did "real wages become stagnant" and when did "productivity dramatically increase". Over what period of time? Writer is hiding many pieces of this confounded puzzle we call a Constitutional Republic.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-28/trump-s-promises-to-forgotten-man-undercut-by-wage-stagnation
Americans Are Making Less Money Despite Trump’s Promises
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/salaries-for-employees-were-stagnant-last-year-as-ceos-got-even-richer-2017-04-13
Wall Street bonuses jump 10% under Trump, but employee wages are stagnant
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2017/dec/12/nancy-pelosi/have-wages-failed-go-donald-trumps-watch/
"Even with full control of the House, Senate and White House, Republicans have still failed to deliver on their promise of higher wages for working families."
so empathetic
Rikki...this one is for you https://maternityweek.com/lifestyle/nostalgia-lifestyle/1960s-habits-ditched-today/16/?l=a&utm_source=Outbrain-AdRizer&utm_campaign=227373&azs=Outbrain-AdRizer&azc=227373&azw=CNN+%2528Turner+U.S.%2529_-_CNN_-_0048938c4af9641f2e04565be89ece5954_-_00d935ee6e523aed7ba15d28456c35a272&utm_term=CNN+%2528Turner+U.S.%2529_-_CNN_-_0048938c4af9641f2e04565be89ece5954_-_00d935ee6e523aed7ba15d28456c35a272&utm_medium=CPC&utm_content=60s+Things+No+Longer+Accepted%253A+Boomers+Still+Think+These+Things+Are+Co&dicbo=v1-267a1b6dcfe706af2e8ee049ee3dda3a-00d93e7cd56c22a098c9b709bf9ba5f263-gizdomldge2gkllggjstiljumyywmljzga4dcljrmiztqzdemjtdmmtcgi
LoL Rikki. Where have you been? Do you know how to google?
A very reasonable letter offering a perspective that is worth considering and debating. Clearly, the shrinking of the middle class and the proportionate debt load necessary to attain some security is the economic issue of our time. While I don't find Sanders' math skills in relation to federal budgeting appealing - this conversation is real and the ad hominem comments in this thread or plain stupid ones that ignore these issues are telling of how it scares people that Sanders has traction. I won't be voting for him, but I respect how he's brought this conversation to the national table.
Yours included right P? Since we all know none of the comments on this board will ever reach the heights of being noted in or on any International "news" media. We are all in our own little Regional bubble. Take heart P hominy is good with butter and salt. I like "Manning's" the best. How about you?
A discussion isn't what you want, Rikki. That doesn't suit your purpose in this forum. Others kind of like kicking around things to find some common ground. Try it, you might like it.
You know very well there is no common ground to discuss when it comes to Trump on this board. That was projection on your part by any definition of the term. My purpose on this forum is quite simple and basic. [innocent]
OK Rikki, but at least get your facts straight, unless they don't concern you.
Good comment, Piedmontgardener. Well said.
I suggest that you study socialism and it's close relative Communism. Find out if it has been successful anywhere. Look at countries that have nationalized various industries. Then look at the citizenry of those countries. What you'll find is that many of them want to immigrate to the country you seem to abhor. Then, ask yourself why that is. Socialism has a great emotional appeal, that's true, but it just ain't wildly successful anywhere. Be careful what you wish for. Signed, just another deplorable. [wink]
[thumbup]
👍
Vote Biden!
"abhor" seems overstating.
Socialism comes in many flavors and forms including a range of economic and social systems characterised by social ownership and democratic control of the means of production and organizational self-management of enterprises as well as the political theories and movements associated with socialism.
Trump’s form of socialism (corporate socialism) is demonstrated by permanent tax cuts for corporations, tariffs, corporate farm welfare and removal of regulations and reducing oversight of corporations with no regards to the environment, human damage and cost for a better life for Individual. It’s augmented on the backs of the middle class, reneging on those that built corporate fortunes, working class living paycheck to paycheck and a rising deficit that leaves the bill on future generations.
Simply look at the stock market today... It’s rebound isn’t because of lessening concerns over Corona Virus but because of Biden’s victory last night. The rise is all in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and insurance markets. Corporations will continue to manage healthcare. Ecstatic over Sanders’ losses. Those corporate sector’s will continue to be subsidize by all.
Awe... stocks in other areas are rising as well, not just the ones you mentioned.
Just FYI.
Great comment awteam. [thumbup][thumbup]
When I bought my first house in the 1980s (st the age of 34), my interest rate was 11.5%
A lot of generations had it hard.
[thumbup]
Let me guess, your degree was in philosophy? And you couldn’t get a real job? Now you want me to pay your loans? Sounds like a Bernie supporter to me..
My degree was in environmental science and I now work as an environmental scientist. I’ve been in that field for 11 years. I already paid off my loans as I said in my letter.
Leave the trolls be. You wrote a thoughtful letter and decent people understand that. What you'll see here are the dregs of the Trump movement. Do not let them be your takeaway from making a civic statement.
[thumbup]
Vote for Trump's nightmare, Trump, Bosco,
Thank you for your work in this important field.
[thumbup]DW and PG
I don't understand your hostility. Sometimes people can hope others have it better than they did. Often they choose professions that help others also such as, i don't know...maybe environmental science...
lily, may I ask, are you working in the federal sector, or private?
Look you, have done well, even if you feel you are losing ground. 1) You seem to be n a position you enjoy, backed by your education. Great, a lot work in positions that they hate. 2) You have paid you debt, you are apparently not a freeloader or deadbeat. 3) Your time will come. Regardless of who is president, governor, ... Yes, it is hard. It takes work, toil, sweat, frugality, commonsense, even blood on occasion.
You are, it seems, miles ahead of many of your peers. Be proud of what you have done, and move forward.
Best to you!
Hey Y wake up. That was very condescending on your part. Typical responses from some of these folks.
How will Bernie help you bring more money into your household? You taxes will go up, significantly. On top of that once he inacts the higher tax rate and wealth tax on businessbusinesses and corporations, they will inevitably raise the prices on their goods and services causing the cost of living to sky rocket. On top of that healthcare quality will plummet because the government will be running it, there will be no competition to provide the best service because the government will control everything. They government cant even run the VA effectively and now you want to run healthcare for the whole country.
[thumbup]
They are already raising prices all the time consistently. How do you explain that? The government wouldn’t run healthcare it would just be moving the money, private care public cost. Do some research for the love of god, this is why google was invented.
Med costs are skyrocketing because Europe and elsewhere is being subsidized by our price gouged increases. We haven't fought this, and the republicans don't care and want us to bear the burden of the increases that Europe isn't seeing. Same drug in Europe is pennies in comparison to ours and that is the reason. Pharm/med companies are ripping us off because we as a nation have been duped and dumbed down and distracted by Fox and Friends, Hannity-babble and their ilk who want to prop up their funding sources.
Lighten up Francis. Get outside. Enjoy the favorable weather now because we know the world is going to end on November 3, 2020.
Collins[thumbup]
👍
How exactly can you predict how your taxes will go? Trumpitydump also said you'd get tax breaks but gave them instead to the wealthy. Bernie is at least trying to tax the wealthy to offset anything for the lesser well off. Do you not understand simple concepts that republicans ONLY give a hoot about the rich and not the poor? They dangle Jebus cards in front of you to get your vote, then screw you at every turn, yet because they held that card up, you cave in to any sense of common sense on things.
And you didn't even mention what Trump and the Republicans want to do to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Welfare.
Collie, you should find yourself a sugar momma. Or a sugar daddy. Whatever your proclivities in this terrible, terrible Trump world is. Just do it for yourself. It must be really tough on you these days. You poor thing.[crying]
You are right, Bernie is a Socialist. Vote for Biden, Trump's nightmare about to come true!
[yawn]
Ms. Gress,
You are now able to finally save some money. Have you really considered why. Certainly it was tough when our economy, bolstered by trillions in debt, grew at an anemic 1% and we were told this would be the norm for years to come. I am glad, like many Americans, you can now save.
[thumbup]
It’s because I got out of my massive student loan debt after 10 years. Did you even read what I wrote
lily. Congrats on paying off the debt. Good on you, many do not. You did fail to mention the institution you attended. Might the massive loans have been avoided by attending a state school? Of is this the total for the Bachelors / Masters / PhD?
I'll never fault you for education, but I always ask that young people compare the offerings before "signing on the dotted line".
Best to you, hope your journey forward is rewarding (in both ways).
Right now you stand to lose much of your savings due to the stock market crash. Hopefully it will return, but it is doubtful and even if it returns there is little hope of getting any great monetary gains in the near future. Trump has seen to that!
Did you know that Gold and Silver will always hold intrinsic value as a store of wealth?
rikki, True. But the market will provide a better return, short of a zombie apocalypse. Full disclosure: I do have investments in precious metals, just not he bulk.
Tat your money is gone.
Yeah, pure speculation.
Dick, It will take almost five years to recover what one has lost. To the rich person it doesn't matter it doesn't even blink an eye.
5 years? Try 2 - 3 weeks. As I type, the DJIA is up 1078 points. Stocks I lost $60 a share on last week are now down $20 from their prior highs. DOW just broke 27000 today. Market is not for everyone, but the doom and gloom is premature. Unless, of course, that is what you hope for.
Moon Really... Interesting.
Dick, I don't understand. I lost $40000 'ish last week in the market (fund based, not cash on hand). This week, I am back up $22000 of that. I will have the balance back before mid month. Where is the crash you referred to. Markets fluctuate. Took a big hit last week, followed by the record gain. Granted, not for the squeamish, but the market will always self correct.
You must have been better invested than the DOW. Congratulations but that doesn't change what I said.
jsk don't know where you get anemic growth but under Bush SR EG was 1.9%, under Clinton it was 3.6%, under Bush JR it was 1.7%, under Obama it was 2.1% and for T rump the numbers haven't been tabulated yet. So if we use the years for the writer when she graduated to now, an average 2% growth is what you want in the economic realm. Steady growth. We are now in trillions dollars of debt and we wouldn't be here if we hadn't done the wonderful tax cuts for the rich. Blame this mess on the Republicans and your wonderful orange guy T rump. The reason she can save money she rid of one her debts, took ten years. Heck cars now have six year payments and they cost 35,000 for brand new one. jsk do some research first.
Cars have payments that you choose how long to carry. My last truck was on a 36 month note at 0.9%. Yes, some new cars are $35000, I ask that you price trucks to see true sticker shock.
A great interest rate. But usually you can do better taking the vehicle discount and get your own financing.
