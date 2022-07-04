I support Kai Hagen for county executive for two principal reasons: his experience and his independence from special interests.
Hagen’s is not a new, pretty face; he’s been working in county offices and for county interests for many years. Check out his resume. He’s held a wide variety of public offices, and that gives him broad perspective on how county government works. Note, too, his policy of accepting no political contributions from developers. As most of us are aware, developer money is spread around liberally, often irrespective of party or candidate but always where it will likely benefit the developer. It helps a candidate pay for publicity, always important in this day and age, and it may engender a feeling of warmness toward the developer when decisions are later made. We have seen the results in the county — much development, some good, some less so. It speaks extremely well for Kai Hagen that he declines contributions from developers; it gives him a free conscience when it comes to making decisions on what new development schemes will be proposed.
These are my principal reasons for supporting Kai Hagen. For many voters, things such as personality or novelty are also important; but experience and independence from special interests are more important things to look for in a candidate.
Nicholas Carrera
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.