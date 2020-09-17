To my fellow young Americans, especially those disillusioned with Joe Biden winning the Democratic nomination, I appeal to you to put aside ideological purity and vote for Biden this November.
I understand the temptation to say that there’s no difference between Biden and President Trump. Neither Biden nor his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, were my top choice for the nomination. I can assure you that it was not a pleasant experience watching my preferred candidate not win a single state on Super Tuesday.
That being said, now is not the time to try and make a grand statement about democracy by not supporting Biden. Our nation is in the midst of a five-alarm fire and the only way to start fixing it is to remove the incompetent president in the White House.
We have a chance to elect one of the most progressive governments in the history of our nation. With a Democratic Senate and House, we can achieve a public option for Medicare, suitable replacements for Justices Ginsburg and Breyer, and the reintroduction of ambitious climate policies to preserve and protect our planet. Joe Biden can and will be transformative.
Our choice this November is not among Biden, Trump, and some imaginary candidate who we agree with on every issue. No, our choice is between two imperfect men.
I’m voting for the one who’s going to try to bring our country back together. I urge you to do the same.
Good LTE, but Biden was the best Democrat candidate.
if you elect Biden who will really be in charge?
Not Trump, that's for sure.
The guy has been in DC politics for almost 50 years, and you would be hard pressed to find something positive he's done in that time. What do you think would change now?
How is electing the most progressive ticket ever to fundamentally change this country going to bring this great nation together? It was tried and soundly rejected by the election of Donald J Trump. So I believe this LTE writer is delusional, but aren’t most democrats?
"Our choice is between two imperfect men." Let me tell you something, kid; every four years it's always the lesser of two evils, and this year is no different. You'll come to realize that when you grow up a little more. Just remember; if you're a conservative before the age of 30 you have no heart. If you're a liberal after the age of 30 you have no head. And smart people think with their heads, not letting their heartfelt emotions control their thinking. You want a socialist government? Go on down to Cuba or Venezuela to live and you can get all the socialism your little heart desires.
"If you have no kids, you have no stake in the future."
And if you vote for Trump, you are a idiot.
"Joe Biden can and will be transformative"........true, free medical care for illegal aliens, frack/no frack, 4 trillion in tax increases, socialized medicine - the end of private medical insurance, and the 100-page Bernie-Biden manifesto just to name a few are all things the Harris-Biden ticket has promised. Plus AOC and the squad have pledged to push Biden even further left.
Harris-Biden equals United Socialist States of America.
[ninja]
The USSA, huh?. Is that kind of like the USSR?
Yep...there's ol' scratchy CD...today's version of a broken record...repeating the same thing without any substance. USSR is communist...which is not socialist...communists SHOT socialists...and still do. One mocks what one does not understand. You sound like Nelson Muntz off the Simpsons....a big clueless oaf with maybe some brawn, but no brain to back it up. Sure good you are strong that way since I don't see you bending any spoons with your head.
Bosco[thumbup][thumbup]
Bosco and CD have truly no idea what socialism is..or the difference between that and communism and Democratic Socialism...or any form of either of them or their variants. It's obvious also that they have no concept of what an Oligarch's purpose is, and that they, like the British Royalty and Lords, Barons and all, have done to humanity over the centuries. Not...one...clue. Aristocracy is never kind to anyone below them. That's why we had slaves. That's why we had 100 hour work-weeks and child labor and no vacations, health care or anything and people died young. Without some socialist concepts, we would not have roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, medicines, computers (created by NASA originally and related science that was publicly funded), or airports, ports, social security (that I'm sure you are counting on getting at some point), or air traffic controllers, or national, state and local parks, or clean air to breath, clean waters to fish, public hunting lands or pretty much any benefit we have come to see including shorter workweeks, employee rights, better equality, voting for women and minorities. Those are all things Trump and other oligarchs seek to remove, and which trump is actively doing (destroying agencies by hiring former industry moguls to run into the ground). I have never met anyone yet that has directly benefited from anything that trump has done. His primary backers are all oligarchs and megabusiness owners who don't give a SH about you. I have met many, many, many, who have been directly hurt by him and his consort of corrupt oligarchs that are bent on taking every last cent they can while they can. Do you not realize that aristocracy does not want to share with the poor or even the average? They have no concept of doing anything that benefits anyone beneath them? Trump is part of that aristocracy. Now, CD, I know you'll have to go and look up the word to know its definition, since I am positive you only know what they taught in 3rd grade about it. There's a documentary called "Capital in the Twenty-First Century" - why not you take a look at that....and if you're not one of them, you're the one that is hurt by them. That is trump...oblivious to anyone but himself and doesn't give a rat's azzz about you...or anyone else. Here's a trailer...though I know you won't ever watch it...it would just go whizzing right over your heads...both of you, Dez and Piddle too. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqkjyI1QD2A
I should add, it doesn't take a socialist to have those things, but it does take someone who is not part of the aristocracy...industry...or utterly clueless and narcissistic like trump.
Better than the Facist dictators Trump loves.
