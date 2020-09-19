I too love my country and feel like a patriot. I too vote for First and Second Amendments, with common-sense law to prevent abuse. And for police and law and order, with appropriate legislation and training to prevent abuse. I vote for the flag and also for the Black Lives Matter movement.

I am voting for the next Supreme Court justice as long as the court is fair and balanced for all. Secure borders are fine but not separated parents and children and blatant incarceration. I still believe in welcoming immigrants, after all, didn’t we just witness inductions to citizenship at the recent Republican National Convention? I am voting for the unborn and born, who upon birth are often ignored when they fall into poverty and disadvantaged neighborhoods for the majority of their lives.

I too, enjoy freedom and am voting to preserve our democracy and especially the future of our country as we can’t afford to lose democracy.

That is what keeps us free.

I am also not a member of a radical Socialist party. As far as the unrecognizable disaster our country has become, sadly that has already happened. And that is why I am voting.

Barb Whitmer

Point of Rocks

threecents
threecents

Good letter. Many Republicans are trying to paint Biden and his supporters as radical socialists or anarchists, and is obviously not true.

DickD

Excellent LTE Barb, I feel the same way.[thumbup]

gary4books
gary4books

"And that is why I am voting."

Brookhawk

Good letter. But the next Supreme Court justice is already out of our hands and in McConnell's and Trump's. Good bless and keep Justice Ginsburg for her service to us. I fear the next person in her seat will be serving Trump more than us.

Greg F
Greg F

Hopefully there are enough sensible people to force her replacement until after the election. Otherwise I’d encourage massive protests...and a second impeachment....there are still plenty of grounds for that.

hayduke2

Wanna bet they area white male?

Report Add Reply
DickD

I fear that too, BH.

