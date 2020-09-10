I’m not just voting for him. I’m voting for the Second Amendment. I’m voting for the police and law and order. I’m voting for the military and the veterans who fought for and died for this country. I’m voting for the flag of the United States.
I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice. I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored. I’m voting for secure borders. I’m voting for the unborn who cannot speak for themselves.
I’m voting for freedom, and for good and against evil. I’m voting for the electoral college and to preserve the Republic we live in. I’m not just voting for Donald Trump, I’m voting for the future of my country!
The Democrats have become a radical socialist party and would use Joe Biden to forever change our great nation into an unrecognizable disaster. We cannot let that happen.
(39) comments
Great letter Mary. I knew it would bring out the frothing at the mouth of the liberal left but everyone is entitled to their own opinion. At least for now.
How does Trump calling war heroes “losers” make you want to vote for him? Does that really seem respectful to you?
Trump lies people die. 190,885 Deaths 💀 .
Speaking of draining the swamp, check out the stories about how much taxpayer money Seema Verma spent on personal consultants.
Republicans regularly "under-report" in polls because they don't want to listen to the self-righteous sanctimony of people on the Left. See below and add 5% to any Trump poll number. Just sayin............... widely acknowledge but you all keep high fiving each other.[beam]
Way to have the courage of your convictions Mary.
where are all these polls I keep hearing about? No one has ever asked me and I bet there are millions more like me. We will just make our choice on election day
Apparently you are unaware of statistics. That is not surprising.
Funny thing; I saw this exact meme on FB a week ago. Basically this person copied a meme and passed it off as her own LTE. Where is the pride? And tell us how much your 2A rights eroded under Obama. Thanks.
"I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored" This right here says it all. You're voting for Trump because you can freely speak your racism and bigotry. Lets face it, that is what it boils down to. All those other thing you mention are not a concern. The Democrats aren't taking your guns away. They aren't going to stop supporting police and military (apparently you haven't seen Trump's recent actions against the military) I will tell you what though. You mention the next Supreme Court Justice. You can be sure that Democrats make sure they have control over that.
Another Ill formed opinion based on a lot of Donald Trump's lies.
It appears trump will only be in DC for just one term. Not looking very promising for him
Yeah, everyone knows Trump lies.
As Trump was telling the public that the virus was no worse than a seasonal flu, “it’s only 15 cases, within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero,” “a hoax”. Meanwhile 190,000 death. Here’s what he told Bob Woodward on Feb. 7th, on tape:
https://twitter.com/andrewbatesnc/status/1303743622874124288?s=21
Now everyone is running around the White House blaming each other for allowing Trump to talk to Bob Woodward.
I wonder if Woodward included these statements in his book?
Here's what Obama said in a tweet on March 7:
"Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the
@CDCgov and local health authorities. Save the masks for health care workers. Let’s stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science."
Here's what Pelosi was saying in Chinatown on February 24:
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi toured San Francisco's Chinatown Monday to send a message. She said there's no reason tourists or locals should be staying away from the area because of coronavirus concerns.
"That’s what we’re trying to do today is to say everything is fine here," Pelosi said. "Come because precautions have been taken. The city is on top of the situation."
Here's what Cuom0 said on March 3rd.
Governor Cuomo said he is more concerned about the perception and fear. "This isn't our first rodeo," the governor recalled SARS, MERS, Ebola, swine flu, etc.
The governor shared a story about explaining to his daughter why she should not be overly concerned."This is a situation can be managed," Mayor de Blasio said. "Get ready, here it comes, we're going to all be able to deal with this together."
Biden and the Dems are using 20/20 rearview mirrors while trying to drive forward. The virus was a huge unknown.
Except Trump did know, didn’t he Bosco?
I think you fail to realize there are many lifelong democrats that own multiple weapons and have hunted more than 40 years. MANY...not just a few. 2A is one thing, NRA is a corporate thug that spends its funds on the board members through embezzlement, and is all about promoting gun sales over what Grampa's NRA was, to promote sports and safety. Just like the person following the Jesus card, even though that orange idiot is about as Christian as Mephistopheles.
You go Mary. Don't let the losers get you down.
Trump support among Blacks at 15% sinking Biden's chances in the Rust Belt and NC (forget about Ga and Texas- remember when they were talking about being competitive there- that was funny.) Trump surging among Latinos in Florida- widely reported right? Of course not as it doesn't go with the preferred narrative of the MSM (which 90% of Americans hold in contempt BTW) or the assortment of miserabalatti who comment so frequently here. White Supremacy right? Stop, you're embarrassing yourselves. Reality, I love it!
Nobel Peace Prize nomination for peace between UAE and Israel (Obama is trying to take credit fore that too- you can't make this stuff up!) Peace between Serbia and Kosovo- Kosovo renouncing support for jihadists with whom they were intricately involved. Keep up the good work Mr. President- many of us notice!
When are the debates? I wonder what drug they will pump Biden full of. That could be an absolute train wreck. I am beginning to think this is going to be a rout! I blame interference form Upper Volta this time. [beam] The Democrats product is sooooo good how can they lose otherwise?[beam]
You obviously have not looked at the recent polls that shows Trump losing in every battle ground state. Keep up with the politics Dave.
des; a serious question. You do realize, don't you, that the UAE and Israel were never at war? How do you declare peace between countries where there has never been conflict? This was UAE's play to get F35 fighters.
Don’t forget the honor of paying for Trump’s legal defense in rape allegation defamation case. That’s another good reason.
Snide snipe, snide snipe, snide snipe. I know the tax reforms sidelined you from opining on your favorite topic but give it a rest Pub!
Are you not entertained?
Maybe you should take your own advice, Dave.
Weekly diverse opinion too much for you Dick? I am not surprised.
Don't forget peeping at naked teens at pageants and paying porn stars and being an adulterer while his wife is upstairs nursing the baby. Really..some morals....guns guns guns....forget he's a bloody criminal.
Bless your heart, Mary. Don't worry, I'm sure Trump will have a daily show starting on OAN after the election. Right after the QAnon conspiracy hour. Your 'chosen one' will still be there to guide you, just not from the White House.
So, it seems the letter writer is choosing to believe the lies of the adulterer and coward. The one calling our military heros lovers. All we can do is vote to rid this nation of the buffoon and allow the writer to begin to heal.
As opposed to believing the lies of the senile old coot and his handlers?? No thank you. Mary speaks for many who have been scared into keeping their thoughts to themselves. I hope you have plenty of tissues to cry yourself to sleep when sleepy joe goes down in November.
Exactly, gramps. There most certainly is a silent majority who put Trump in the White House four years ago, and we will keep him there this year. We don't need to go out into the streets and protest, riot, burn, loot, destroy, and kill like the Left feels necessary, we'll simply vote to keep the man in office. It happened in '16, and that's why the Left is terrified that it'll happen again in November. I hope they all have their safe spaces nice and tidy.
No, CD, you''re a loudmouth dumb-azz minority who got tricked by a snake-oil salesman and sold your souls to Beelzebub because he waived the promise of clean coal (washed by hand is what he thinks that means), that Jesus is coming (how many times we heard that) and he wants you like Uncle Sam does, and that there will be a gun in every pot and a bullet in every enemy's head and that confederate and Nazi flags will waive proud (and they have at his rallies). Your minority is going to be shoved back under your rocks where you beat your wives and ignore your kids like a good little redneck.
Majority? You know Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million. [lol][lol]
GregF.....Good job of exemplifying the hate and vitriol that has come to define the Democrats. You must be going after the independents and the swing voters.[thumbup][ninja]
CD.....looks like GregF gets the early bird LLBTT award for the day. The rest of them will be along after they take their morning pills.
[ninja]
Not to quibble, but I'm sure you meant losers, not lovers.
It seems fjulia prefers to believe the lies of a child predator/coward. To each his own.
It's okay Mary. Your vote will not count anyhow in Maryland due to your beloved electoral college and the fact that Republican presidents do not fair well in our little state.
[thumbup]
Her "beloved" electoral college? How did you feel about the electoral college five years ago? Have any problems with it then?
The comment simply meant that Maryland will go Democrat, no matter who this lady votes for. You, CD, are looking at it nationally. You are right though that the EC is archaic and should be eliminated.
I, on the other hand, feel a kinship with any other sleepless jerk reading this as a respite from wondering what it will take to hold a President accountable when even a Bob Woodward lets the bodies just pile up while he works on his book. There is no "plan" even now. I think we define "disaster" differently.
