Recently, senators from both parties went to the White House and met with President Biden to reach a deal on an infrastructure package. Then all these senators hold a press briefing and announce they have reached a deal. Great, finally some bipartisanship in D.C.! Of course that never happens. Literally that same day President Biden holds a separate press conference and basically says, yes, we have a deal… only if we can pass our progressive infrastructure package through what’s called reconciliation.
First, what is reconciliation? Reconciliation, when used in the senate, means that a bill cannot be filibustered, It would pass with a simple majority. Why won’t the progressive wing of the party agree to pass this bipartisan bill? Because it doesn’t address “human infrastructure.”
The Founding Fathers did not want a one-party system of government. They set up our government so that people from every party could have a say in how their government operates. The only reason you now hear the progressives want to use reconciliation to pass their infrastructure package is because they want to ram through their radical piece of legislation and not listen to the opposition.
Infrastructure is roads, bridges, public transportation. It’s not giving money to people who don’t want to work. Can’t we just work together and pass legislation that will help Americans?
