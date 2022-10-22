As longtime inhabitants of this beautiful, complex county, we want the best for it, and know the same holds true for all its residents. That includes wanting the best possible safety, security and overall quality of life. Maybe because we both originally migrated from big cities with police departments, it took us more than a decade to realize how much the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and who heads it matters to everyone’s confidence in countywide law enforcement and a sense that it’s being fairly and equally applied.
But after gradually becoming more aware, and learning as much as we could about the office, and about the two candidates who are currently running to lead it (one for a fourth term, the other as a third-time challenger), we became convinced that Karl Bickel was the right person for the job. So we’re asking that fellow community members who haven’t yet decided how to cast their votes — and even those who have — will consider some of the reasons why below.
Karl began gaining his experience and the respect of fellow law enforcement professionals as a street cop and detective in Washington, D.C., and later served as second-in-command here in the FCSO alongside a widely trusted and experienced former sheriff. When that sheriff retired and was succeeded by someone whose policies and practices were less compatible with Karl’s, he went on to work as a developer of innovative community policing policy in the nation’s Department of Justice and advised law enforcement agencies throughout the country on how to put it into best use.
He has also long been active in local citizen groups that support and advance the county’s social and environmental well-being. He taught state-of-the-art community policing policy and practice at local colleges, and he has been widely published and quoted in leading law enforcement management publications, as well as in mainstream journals including Parade Magazine, Newsweek, The Baltimore Sun and (honest-to-goodness) Rolling Stone.
But for us and a steadily growing numbers of others, there are two less tangible but crucially important additional reasons for wanting Karl Bickel to be our sheriff:
In making and implementing decisions about policy and practice — for example, in relation to the highly controversial and divisive 287(g) program — he trusts factual evidence of what’s true and what works above and beyond his personal beliefs and instincts. And finally, perhaps most important, his personal and professional integrity and his commitment to inclusiveness and equitability — that is, to basic fairness both in the sheriff’s office and in all the diverse communities it is pledged to protect and serve, without exception and without any willingness to tolerate collateral damage in the form of violations of civil and human rights — are unmatched.
Jo Harte and Robert Horrall
