As a retired police officer (1985), I am struggling to make sense of Karl Bickel’s overview of the law enforcement profession. Having spent the entirety of my career on the street — not behind a desk — I found that police officers commanded at least a modicum of respect. Today, nothing could be further from the truth, from perpetrators to prosecutors, judges to policy makers. As for claiming that officer safety is over emphasized (“Bickel makes third bid for Frederick County sheriff,” June 16 edition of The Frederick News-Post) is a statement that is indicative of a lack of intellect that defies logic. Perhaps Mr. Bickel can explain why airline passengers are told to put oxygen masks on themselves first and then assist children. Maybe Mr. Bickel can make the connection. The concept of taking care of the caregiver so that he/she is able to help those in need.
To maintain that law enforcement is safer today is hardly worthy of comment. Apparently reading and interpreting the news is not part of his skill set!
