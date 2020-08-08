Never at a loss for rants and rages, President Donald Trump has now turned his full attention to the election and has voiced his diabolical, inaccurate, and dangerous comments which are totally false and misleading.
Mail-in votes are extremely important. They are used by seniors, the disabled, the sick, people who are residing temporarily in another state, those who cannot physically reach their voting site, and others who fear the coronavirus because of large crowds.
There are a number of ways to make the mail-in vote accurate and safe. First, the voter must request the ballot identifying himself so that the ballot is mailed to an authentic registered voter. When the ballot arrives to the designated place to be counted, it is checked by volunteers from each party by using the voter records. The deadline for mail-in votes should be at least a week or more before the general election to allow for accuracy and to prevent fraud.
Also the tally of these ballots should take place before the general election so that number would be the first to appear. Commentators would consider this a win-win that gives us some idea of how the larger numbers of in-person votes will decide the winner. Representatives from each party, who are duly certified must be present when ballots are counted and at each point in their transportation to a central locale to prohibit any complaint of tampering.
Before voting takes place, machines are meticulously examined by members of each party. Questions about the mail-in ballots and in-person ballots will be answered by certified officials so there will be no doubts about accuracy. Governors may appoint judges from each party and swear them in if it is necessary to prevent fraud. There are certainly other recommendations which could be considered so that this election is conducted accurately and fairly. This presidential election is one of great importance. Probably one of the most important in a century.
It is absolutely necessary to ensure that it is beyond questioning. The future of how our country is going to be led in the next four years is a matter that accedes only the production of a vaccine for this virus which has caused so much pain and suffering in this country and has been dangerously handled by this president. Americans must have the opportunity to show their anger and disdain and vote for a leader who will restore the reputation of our country.
Totally agree!
