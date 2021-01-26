I see the decision for a new Frederick police chief has been narrowed down to two. I am always surprised why a candidate from the local police force isn’t named.
I am sure there are many great candidates who are local. They know the area and the workings of our community. This is just something that I questioned and am sure someone will let me know the answer.
Eleanor Best
Brunswick
