I see you have printed another commentary by an obviously intelligent person who nevertheless shows a misunderstanding of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office's 287(g) program — "No happy dance after 287(g) audit."
Our highly effective and respected Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has gone to great lengths to explain what this program is, and isn't, but some people still don't get it. Based on some of the articles I've seen, I believe this includes some of your reporters and commentators in the News-Post, so let's try to work on that too. Let's go over the basics again.
Road deputies and police officers do not participate in the 287(g) program. Nobody is being stopped on the street and asked for their papers. This is still the USA, not the USSR, and the 287(g) program does nothing to change that.
If a person is arrested for a violation of law, the deputy or officer still doesn't ask them about their citizenship or immigration status. If they are released before they get to the jail, this subject never comes up. Once a person who has already been arrested is taken to jail to be locked up pending a court hearing, they are without exception asked about their citizenship and immigration status by deputies in the corrections bureau of the sheriff's office.
Not some, not depending on your appearance, accent, clothing or attitude; everybody is asked about this without exception. That's about as fair as it can be. There is no appearance that fits all illegal aliens since they come from many different countries, so everybody is asked.
It's not that the sheriff's office "can" ask, as has been falsely reported before, it's that they will ask — every single person who lands in jail gets asked. Even then, the sheriff's office does not initiate deportation proceedings. They merely notify the appropriate federal authorities who may or may not take further action.
The 287(g) program has been very successful in protecting our community by removing illegal aliens who have broken the law badly enough to land them in jail at very little cost to the taxpayer. It has no affect on an illegal alien who, despite their unlawful presence in our country, otherwise obeys the law and stays out of trouble. Criminals — out, good people — in.
It's unfair to call this program "harassing our citizenry" when the only people who get caught up in it are not "citizens" at all. I'm glad that Sheriff Jenkins and the great people at the sheriff's office are on the job to protect our community and citizens.
Excellent letter, Mr. Sterne. Unfortunately, though, the opponents to the sheriff's participation in the program are well aware of the details by now but, since their hatred for the sheriff and their love for illegal aliens has wasted so many of their brain cells, your explanation is useless to them.
