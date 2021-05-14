Why does the Electoral College still exist, despite its contentious origins and awkward fit with modern politics? The old-school electoral system has its benefits. The Founding Fathers created the Electoral College after much debate and compromise, but it has provided stability to the process of picking presidents.
The system empowers states, especially smaller ones, because it incentivizes presidential candidates to appeal to places that may be far away from population centers. Farmers in Iowa may have very different concerns than bankers in New York. The current system of electing presidents takes that into account.
Additionally, if the president were elected by unfiltered national vote, small and rural states would become irrelevant, and campaigns would spend their time in large, populous districts, ignoring the interests of all the people.
For the founders, this solved a whole array of potential problems: the risk of leaving too much power in the hands of an ill-informed public.
Advocates of the Electoral College celebrate its check on the power that large cities would have in a purely popular-vote election.
The interests of the minority would no longer receive protection. The primary benefit of the Electoral College is that it works to protect the best interests of the minority in every election. The Electoral College forces consideration of all states, because all have electoral significance, elevating the importance of smaller states, which only seems fair.
Under the current structure of the United States, there are 50 unique presidential contests instead of one nationwide affair to elect a president. If the U.S. were to abolish the Electoral College, then the restrictions that territories experience against voting in this election would disappear.
Without the Electoral College in place, presidential candidates would build platforms that would speak to their base. Instead of having a regional focus that incorporates specific campaigning elements, there would be a national campaign instead. Iowa farmers might lose out to California union workers since their population numbers are larger. The small towns in the United States, along with all of the rural areas, would become marginalized if this system were to be entirely abolished. Eliminating the Electoral College could mean that some parts of the country never become part of the overall campaign.
