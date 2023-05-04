I am a former high school and middle school teacher who believes the teacher shortage is mainly due to low pay, little job security, a toxic school administration, and/or bulldozer parents — that is, those who knock down everything they perceive as an obstacle to their children’s success, and those who always want to get their way.
Teachers tend to earn more than 20 percent less than comparable college graduates.
Teachers usually do not get paid summers off. They work 10 months per year and have no summer salary.
They spend their summers preparing for fall classes and taking required professional development courses at their own expense.
Teacher job security — at least for non-tenured teachers — is little to none. Such teachers usually serve at the whim of their school principal and can be fired or have their contract not renewed, with or without just cause.
Yes, there are many fine principals, especially those who recognize that the true customers of education are students and not parents.
However, I have found, at times, unwarranted principal ego a factor in increasing teacher attrition. Some school administrators can get upset when they know teachers know more about educating students than they do.
Teachers often leave the profession because they are burned out by relentless bulldozer parents concerned with perceived teacher misdeeds or petty matters.
While there is nothing wrong with advocating for one’s child, I have encountered more than my fair share of parents who lack educational credentials, are ignorant of their children’s school course content, or feel their children are entitled to an A, rather than earning one.
Fortunately, most parents are responsible caretakers of their children.
Until teachers are afforded decent salaries, viewed as credentialed providers of education (yes, not all teachers are always right), and treated with respect, the teacher shortage will increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.