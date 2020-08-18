There has been discussion about mail-in balloting and whether it is prone to fraud and mistakes. All the years we have been voting, up to now, votes were always in person at a polling location except for absentee ballots, applied for in person, due to a legitimate reason to be unavailable to vote at a polling location. This “in-person” process assured a correct and untampered count of the votes and provided for a fair election.
Now mail-in voting has begun. Is this method free of fraud and mistakes? In The Frederick News-Post on July 14, there is an article headlined “California rejected 100,000 mail-in ballots because of mistakes. In Maryland, the 2020 primary ballots mailed to all voters had an enclosure headed “Certification of person assisting absentee voter.” This allows anyone to vote as they wish for the person they are representing. The statement about perjury is included, but how will anyone get caught lying on that form? Who knows how many ballots will be lost in the mail? Tens of millions of ballots will be mailed over a short period of time into an already inundated postal system.
In addition, voter fraud has occurred due in part to poorly maintained eligible voter records. There are numerous reports from many sources that dead people have voted in the past, that there are many duplicate ballots counted and that many ballots are cast by illegal voters. We have even heard about ballots being mailed to people’s dead animals.
Our right to vote is a top-level privilege that must have better protection than we are getting from those responsible for providing a fair, legal and completely correct voting system. The only way to do this is 1) stop any vote except from a living American citizen and 2) to only have in-person voting at a polling place with absentee ballots allowed. This year, we need special precautions due to the coronavirus. Those precautions are in place at many other places.
(3) comments
In person voting and requested absentee ballots are the only two methods that should be allowed. Mass mailing of prepaid ballots is a recipe for fraud. Case in point, the Malone race in NY. Governor Anthony Covid created both a mess and opportunity for fraud.
Given all your supposed concerns and claims, you don't actually cite real evidence. It is all anecdotal. You also choose to ignore the assorted states that have had mail-in voting (the same thing as absentee voting) for all without signicant cases of fraud.
"...without significant cases of fraud." Any case of voter fraud is significant.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.