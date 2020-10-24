I was a JFK Democrat for most of my adult life, i.e. "ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.” The Democratic Party has totally abandoned this concept. It now stands for, “Give everyone what they want so they will be dependent upon Big Government.”
In addition, they say they are for the poor and minorities, but here is my take on that.
1. They continue to oppose vouchers and independent charter schools for children going to failing public schools. This is especially true in most of our big metropolitan cities.
2. They lean toward dumbing down achievement in our schools, e.g. pass/fail systems, easier grading systems, etc., which do a huge disservice to poor and minority children once they enter the workforce.
3. They continue to support welfare and unemployment programs that, as constituted, do little to support keeping families together.
4. They support Planned Parenthood, which places most of its offices in poor and minority areas.
5. They claim there is “systemic” racism, but if it has been so pervasive why didn’t President Obama and Vice President Biden work harder to “solve” this problem during their eight years in office?
6. They want to defund or drastically reduce funding for police instead of dealing with the issue of rogue police officers.
They have promised much over the years, but delivered and continue to fight for programs that make the poor and minorities victims needing Big Government nurturing and dependency.
