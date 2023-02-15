The military is still figuring out exactly what capabilities a Chinese balloon really had, but one of my questions has to be this: If the balloon entered U.S. air space on Saturday, Jan. 28, why was the president not notified until the following Tuesday?
Surely the military could have figured out more quickly that it wasn't just an off-course weather balloon, as it wasn't fully staying within the jet stream.
Once I looked back at it, even I figured that out, so the military not doing it in real time is almost scarier to me than the doggone balloon.
What possible rationale do they use to justify this lack of data interpretation and subsequent delay in notifying the president? He should have been notified immediately.
I understand the president's reasoning to not shoot it down, so as not to endanger people on the ground, but had he been notified sooner, it would not have been over heavily populated areas. There's almost nothing but open area over most of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, and the Dakotas.
Other questions: Was anybody talking to Canada when it entered its air space?
What if it had been a bomber jet? Are we to believe the military wouldn't have shot that down until it traversed the entire country?
This appears to be another example of famously oxymoronic "military intelligence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.