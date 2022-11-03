During the primary, Brad Young made sure he attended most of the Democratic candidate’s events to show support even though he didn’t have a primary opponent. I can tell you firsthand how important it is to feel that you have support from other local officials. Brad is the president of the Board of Education. Brad, as he did at the food drop, was one of the first people to show up and the last to leave. His support and enthusiasm helped create a quality event.
After losing my primary to a quality opponent, Kavonte Duckett, whom I support for the general election, contemplating how I wanted to stay involved, I decided to volunteer for Brad Young. It enabled me to see firsthand how much he’s involved with the community. Brad does so much work for our Alice, Black and Latino communities through his work on the board of I Believe In Me, and with numerous yearly charity events such as Blessings in a Backpack. Brad and I have daily conversations discussing our schedule. I am amazed by his volume of community events, mentoring and teaching, and at the same time, he’s pursuing a doctorate.
Brad is a successful businessman with an excellent reputation over a long period of time. His success in helping families financially is a testament to his integrity, honesty and perseverance. Brad fosters long-term relationships through his involvement with local community-based clubs and organizations. One night, he called me as he was leaving a fundraiser for the hospital after working and then campaigning in the evening.
Campaigning for Brad is a positive experience. He has an excellent reputation that crosses party, gender, age, race and economic lines. People see Brad as a leader who cares about the community. If they haven’t met him personally, they know of his spirit of giving, caring and earning the reputation of a community leader.
Politics is becoming more polarized. We should vote for someone who’s spent his life helping people without regard to their background, political affiliation, gender or economic status. I’m confident that with Brad Young on the next County Council, he will move Frederick forward and create an atmosphere of working together to improve our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.