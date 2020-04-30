We should be concerned with the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our county jail and the state prison system because of the danger it poses to both inmates and the community at large. There are many paths the virus can take getting into and out of the Frederick County Adult Detention Center (FCADC). Make no mistake, the likelihood of the virus getting into and spilling out of our jail and into the community is immense.
Questions about COVID-19 testing in the jail that were asked of the County Health Officer were rebuffed. According to a Frederick News-Post account, there are no “confirmed cases” of COVID-19 in the FCADC. But reportedly there has been only one test, that of a corrections officer that came back negative.
In his March 18 press conference, the sheriff said inmates are safer (from COVID-19) than folks on the street and claims the jail is the safest place to be right now. That does not square with known facts about COVID-19 in prisons and jails.
To avoid the cascading effects of COVID-19 inside and outside of the FCADC, we need to facilitate immediate reductions in the inmate population. Reductions are critical to the health of the inmates, staff and the wider Frederick community.
Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and Gov. Larry Hogan have both recognized the danger that COVID-19 spread in prisons and jails poses not only to the inmate population but to the community at large.
Judge Barbera issued an administrative order encouraging administrative judges to communicate with justice system stakeholders to “…identify at-risk incarcerated persons for potential release to protect the health of at-risk incarcerated persons during the COVID-19 pandemic with careful regard for the safety of victims and communities in general…” Gov. Hogan issued an executive order calling for alternatives to correctional detention and supervision.
It is time for the state's attorney and judges in Frederick County to work together to identify those who should be released from the FCADC and Maryland state prison system — those who can safely be released, those medically at risk and those who don’t pose a danger to our community. It is not only the humane thing to do, but it is an important step to protect all of us from community spread of COVID-19.
A community that does not realize the danger COVID-19 spreading in their jail and state prisons and the risks it poses to the general public will suffer the consequences.
(11) comments
Thank you, Karl. Please write more on what we can do to protect Frederick County citizens. We need an intellectual like you to help our Sheriff Department.
Bickel's back exercising his progressive right to "never let a crisis go to waste." Once again, he claims to be the only one with the answers - the smartest man in the room. And yup, whatever Sheriff Jenkins' position is, Bickel will be found on the opposite side.
Rick Blatchford & bosco, you may want to re-read the letter, this time slowly. It is supporting the efforts of the chief judge and governor. It does mention that we do not know if there are any infections in the jail because there has been no testing. That is all. COVID-19 infections in prisons and jails is a major problem throughout the U.S. Most of those who become infected in Maryland are the correctional officers who can then bring it out of the jail infecting their families and spreading it to the community at large. It is about protecting all of us.
If Jenkins if for it, Bickel is against it. [ninja]
Well, if what Jenkins is doing is wrong do you expect Karl not to say what he thinks.
Paraphrasing: There is no Covid in the jail. Lets hurry up and let all the non-violent burglars and thieves out of jail during this time of joblessness and hope they don’t steal any more.
If they have to keep 6 feet apart that will make it more difficult. But those who are released should be non violent and those awaiting trial. There's also the dilemma of causing someone to die over a minor infraction.
The biggest take-away from this writing is "there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the FCADC".... Letting criminals out on the streets can be more dangerous than any virus. More reasons why this writer will not ever make a good Sheriff in FredCo.
You didn’t read the letter. You should have read the letter.
Wait until you become infected because of what Jenkins is not doing and tell us how you feel then. User.
How is keeping criminals locked up going to cause any of us to become infected, Dick? That's probably the safest place for them right now.
