You’ve just enjoyed an apple. What do you do with the core? You could just throw it in the trash OR you could do something else with it.
Something else? May 3-9 is International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) and there’s no better time to try composting: that is an alternative to throwing organic matter into the trash. You can keep that food waste local and benefit local soils.
Sure, we’ve all got other things on our minds right now, but life will go on. Right now, Frederick County sends nearly 25,000 tons of organic waste to landfills every year where it rots into methane, adding to global warming.
“What’s the alternative,” you ask while standing there, apple core in hand. That’s what ICAW is all about. One thing you can do is set up a home composter in your yard. When you put your kitchen scraps in the composter, it breaks down in a controlled fashion and produces a really great material that you can dig into your garden instead of buying commercial compost, topsoil or fertilizer. (See: compostfoundation.org/ICAW/ICAW-Home to get some ideas.)
If you don’t have the space for composting at home, we are fortunate in Frederick County to have a small business, Key City Compost, that provides the service. Your kitchen scraps can be picked up weekly and you can even compost meat, bones and pizza boxes — things your backyard compost pile can’t break down because commercial compost facilities can reach a much higher temperature. Give it a try.
Ellis Burruss
Brunswick
