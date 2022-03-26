I saw in the paper recently that the county plans on updating the electrical code to require the installation of a conduit for EV charger circuits in new houses. The question is will it be for a Level 1 charger or a Level 2 charger? The circuit needed for a Level 1 (the slow charger) is a 20 amp, 115-volt and would require a half-inch conduit, but a Level 2 (the faster charger) would require at least a three-quarter-inch conduit for a 50-amp, 230-volt circuit, or a 1-inch conduit for a 60-amp,230-volt circuit. Another concern regards what type of conduit is to be installed. Will the conduit be PVC (plastic), which is cheaper but emits hazardous fumes when it catches on fire, or will it be steel?
Lee Trunnell
Clarksburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.