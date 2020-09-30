Remember when Republicans were calling for Hillary Clinton's head on a platter because four CIA contractors were killed in Benghazi? Republican-led House committees investigated the events as thoroughly as they possibly could and even carelessly admitted that these committee hearings were called just to bring Clinton's poll numbers down.
Four Americans died.
More than 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 so far and tens of thousands more undoubtedly will die in the months to come. Children, doctors, nurses, seniors, illegal immigrants working in meat packing plants, bikers in Sturgis — dead, and why?
Because of what I believe is a provable crime of negligent homicide committed by our president. Just listen to the Woodward tapes and compare those to his many televised lies to the American people. He was impeached already for a very real, but much lesser crime. Will we see justice done for the deaths of our fellow citizens — thanks to this president?
Wow, even Mr. Armstrong couldn’t make that stretch! TDS to be sure.
Tax attorneys won’t have that problem, piddle.
Trump's attorneys are the ones who should stand back and stand by...he's gonna need them once he's out of office.
Another 180 Benghazis yesterday.
Good LTE, John.
