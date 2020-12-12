We were sad to see that you published an article and picture of a World War II veteran from California on the front page of The Frederick News-Post instead of one of our local WWII veterans who are still living.
This would have been more meaningful to the readers of this paper and what a pleasure it would have been to have one of them recognized in this way for their service to our country.
Harold and Loberta Staley
Thurmont
