One man proclaiming that ”this virus is just going to melt away“ is not going to make it so.
What will make it so — until a vaccine has been approved — is each and every one of us taking responsibility for our selves by wearing masks and social distancing.
It is up to us to beat this virus. We know what we should be doing, and wishful thinking is not on the list.
Barbara K. Mann
Frederick
(4) comments
Spot on. If everyone would do their part, we could shut this virus down. Come on folks, do your part.
“... by wearing masks and social distancing.” And praying. Don’t forget praying.
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/08/14/dallas-mayor-eric-johnson-proclaims-day-of-prayer-and-fasting-to-eradicate-coronavirus/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-national-day-prayer-americans-affected-coronavirus-pandemic-national-response-efforts/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/louisiana-coronavirus-gov-prayer
The power of positive thinking goes a long way to affecting your overall physical health in a positive way. Physicians and health care workers can tell you story after story about people with a positive attitude can beat diseases and someone with a negative attitude can succumb.
That's why I often post here that hate destroys the vessel it's carried in. Think about what your anger is doing to your physical body.
Life is good.
[ninja]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Ms. Mann!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.