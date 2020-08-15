One man proclaiming that ”this virus is just going to melt away“ is not going to make it so.

What will make it so — until a vaccine has been approved — is each and every one of us taking responsibility for our selves by wearing masks and social distancing.

It is up to us to beat this virus. We know what we should be doing, and wishful thinking is not on the list.

Barbara K. Mann

Frederick

Tags

(4) comments

FrederickFan

Spot on. If everyone would do their part, we could shut this virus down. Come on folks, do your part.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

“... by wearing masks and social distancing.” And praying. Don’t forget praying.

https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/08/14/dallas-mayor-eric-johnson-proclaims-day-of-prayer-and-fasting-to-eradicate-coronavirus/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-national-day-prayer-americans-affected-coronavirus-pandemic-national-response-efforts/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/louisiana-coronavirus-gov-prayer

Report Add Reply
bosco
bosco

The power of positive thinking goes a long way to affecting your overall physical health in a positive way. Physicians and health care workers can tell you story after story about people with a positive attitude can beat diseases and someone with a negative attitude can succumb.

That's why I often post here that hate destroys the vessel it's carried in. Think about what your anger is doing to your physical body.

Life is good.

[ninja]

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Ms. Mann!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!