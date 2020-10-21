I believe the forthcoming election will be the most debated one of all time. I have noticed America always seems to swing back and forth every four to eight years, from one political stance to another, and the boat keeps rocking.
Many Democrats seem to promise us the moon, but often fail to deliver, just as in our inner cities.
There are Republicans who, at times, downplay COVID-19, despite the horrific number of deaths of its victims.
The system throughout all presidential administrations seemingly fails to provide for the needs of children with special needs, despite purported benefits of the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. I fear for all children and our great nation (yes, it is great, despite its faults), no matter who wins the election. At the risk of sermonizing, all I can do is pray.
