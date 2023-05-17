A widely held belief is that wealthy people can afford the best lawyers, thereby manipulating the criminal justice system to their advantage. True or not, it is a common belief.
However, I had no idea you could skip the good lawyer part and buy the judge.
It was recently reported that members of the Supreme Court have accepted lavish gifts and sold properties to individuals, many of which had an interest in cases that have been in front of the Supreme Court.
While most of the reporting has centered on just a few justices, at least one justice, in particular, has accepted numerous gifts that were never reported. What we don’t know is how many other gifts were never reported.
To examine these gifts, Congress requested that Chief Justice John Roberts testify before Congress.
The expected testimony was not just about the ethics of accepting gifts. It was also about possible conflicts with cases before the court.
Why would the chief justice not testify?
Do Supreme Court justices believe they are above any oversight? Apparently, the idea of a blindfolded Lady Justice to ensure equality under the law does not apply to the Supreme Court.
Being a Supreme Court justice has benefits that most of us never realized. You get gifts from friends, and you can rule in their favor if your friends have business in court.
Our past president, the very stable genius who is running again for president, might be rethinking his goals.
Being a Supreme Court justice is a better gig than being president. It's for life. No one can judge you, which is just what he wants.
Of course, there is also the belief, as Thomas Paine said, that: “A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not to be trusted by anybody.”
