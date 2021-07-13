I find the reaction The Frederick News-Post expressed in its July 5 editorial (Hagen wrong to interfere in traffic stop) unreasonable toward Kai Hagen as he stopped to check on the condition of a motorist who was pulled over by the sheriff’s office. The immediate condemnation and subsequent daily poll regarding the incident, in my opinion, was a knee-jerk judgement against a citizen who has worked hard for the best for Frederick County throughout the years.
I don’t see the incident as having a right or wrong outcome. I think we need to honestly look at why Mr. Hagen was compelled to stop. Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has shown himself to be a “wild west” sheriff and there has to be a trickle down effect with the deputies of the department. Many do not abide or adhere to Sheriff Jenkins draconian views or practices, but others do. This is what causes problems in the community. It was not known whether the driver was in duress or not, and as a concerned citizen, Mr. Hagen stopped to offer assistance. If more citizens showed concern, possibly we would have fewer tragedies occur during police road stops. Of course, Sheriff Jenkins remarked, “Who in the hell does he think he is?” This is the typical “type” of statement often used by the sheriff, which I find shows his extreme arrogance and lack of professionalism. It is unfortunate that Sheriff Jenkins has become such an embarrassment to OUR county.
The FNP stated that, “Even Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer — a fellow Democrat — couldn’t offer much support for Hagen.” Why a fellow Democrat? This makes NO sense. How is this particular situation in any way politically related?
I have never met Mr. Hagen, however, I have read about him for many years in the FNP. The articles have always been positive and reflected a dedicated, community-oriented person.
Kazia Forrest
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.