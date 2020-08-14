I've long felt that it would take a miracle to make the Golden Mile in Frederick the robust center of commerce that we’ve hoped for.
Recently, I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing two new businesses on the Golden Mile, Restoration Family Chiropractic and Warehouse Cinemas.
I met the owners of Restoration Family Chiropractic, Dr. Adam and Brooka Smith, at an event in Baker Park and immediately knew there was something different about them. Since then, I’ve enjoyed a wonderfully refreshing health practice. I barely wait to see the doctor, he and his staff always take time to listen, and they're constantly doing things to delight their customers (e.g. their “Vital Shift” dinners).
One of my favorite things about Restoration Family Chiropractic is the "miracle bell." This brass fixture shines as a symbol of their faith; in what they do, in the dignity and potential of us, and in our Creator. Six months later, I’m doing things I never thought I would do again as a 51-year-old man who has spent too much time behind a computer.
Last week, I hosted a leadership summit at Warehouse Cinemas for area business leaders.
From the time Rich Daughtridge (CEO) described Warehouse Cinemas as being about "everyday heroes" — where the everyday hero is you and me — I knew the Golden Mile was getting yet another special business.
What makes this business special isn’t the heated leather recliners or the real-butter popcorn or the Dolby Atmos sound system. What makes them special is Rich and Greg and Kyle and their hearts to serve. Even as they finish the multi-million dollar construction project and await word as to when they can safely open to the public, they recently dawned their personal capes to deliver 798 buckets of free popcorn to curbside visitors. Smart business, you bet!
Here’s the difference. These businesses are run by people who are vested in our community, have hearts to serve, and show their commitment to the Golden Mile by going the extra mile.
These business owners have another thing in common — they see their businesses as ministry; an opportunity to care for the people they serve and be a light in the world. This desire is driven by faith in a God who loves us and calls us to love our neighbors as ourselves.
So there it is, the real hope for the Golden Mile: Revival. Ring the bell.
