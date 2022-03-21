March is Women’s History Month. Women’s history, like all of our history, has its triumphs and its tragedies. It is important that we celebrate progress, but we must also remember the battles and acknowledge the challenges that remain.
Maryland has the largest and oldest women’s caucus in the nation. 40.4 percent of all state legislators are female. However, the House of Delegates has a female composition of 43 percent while the female membership of the Senate is only 32 percent. Women compose 52 percent of Maryland’s population.
One of the nice traditions that we have in the House of Delegates during Women’s History Month is remembering some of Maryland’s great heroines. Some of my favorites are:
• Harriet Tubman, a former slave, risked her life multiple times to help so many slaves escape to freedom.
• Henrietta Szold was an educator and social activist who founded Hadassah and directed the Youth Aliyah program. This program saved thousands of Jewish children from concentration camps.
• Clara Barton, also known as the “Angel of the Battlefield,” risked her life to bring supplies and care to soldiers.
• Edith Houghton Hooker was one of the key leaders of Maryland’s women’s suffrage movement. Hooker saw her dream become a reality when the United States Congress passed the 19th amendment. However, the Maryland legislature rejected the 19th amendment in 1920. Maryland did not formally ratify the 19th amendment until 1941.
• Frederick’s own Claire McCardell was known as “the girl who defied Dior” for designing women’s clothing that was practical, comfortable and functional. At the time, her sensible designs were considered to be risqué.
While I enjoy celebrating these brave and creative women, I am reminded that there is much more to do. In 2020, women earned 84 percent of what men earned, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. Based on this estimate, it would take an extra 42 days of work for women to earn what men did in 2020. Women in Maryland fare slightly better by earning $85.40 on the dollar compared to male counterparts performing the same job.
Our Congressional delegation has not had a female member since 2016. We have never had a female governor, attorney general or comptroller. Western Maryland has yet to elect a woman to represent us in the Maryland State Senate. Yes, it’s time!
Karen Lewis Young
(D-District 3A)
Maryland state delegate
Frederick

