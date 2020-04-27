If every Marylander who receives a stimulus check gave $10, we could help to provide funding for personal protective equipment (PPE) and test equipment here.
I don’t know the best way of getting the word out to accomplish this but someone out there might.
Let’s all pitch in so that Maryland comes out of this crisis together and strong.
Debra Baker
Libertytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.