On the front page of the 72 Hours section of the Frederick News-Post on Thursday, there was a picture of the fountain in front of City Hall in downtown Frederick. In the caption, it states that the cherubs depict Cain and Abel, the first sons of Adam and Eve.
I have to admit that I have lived in Frederick my entire life and walked past the fountain many times, but I never knew who the cherubs were. My concern with publishing this information is that some non-Christian individuals may now demand that they be removed from the fountain due to their beliefs.
We have all watched while statues depicting historical individuals were removed and placed in storage when they offended people. I hope this does not happen, but will not be surprised if they disappear.
