I was shocked ... absolutely shocked by Rick Blatchford’s assertion that the State House of Maryland had gerrymandered districts. How could a majority party deliberately gerrymander districts for the purpose of benefitting its members in future elections? The audacity! Sadly, though, gerrymandering is becoming much more prolific and brazen. A list of the most gerrymandered states in 2022 has Maryland listed along with Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Utah. And while I agree with Mr. Blatchford that I oppose gerrymandering, whether it be in Maryland or elsewhere, it is worth noting that Maryland is the only state on the list above that has a Democratic chamber majority. At least Maryland isn’t attempting to actively suppress future voter participation as a number of states on the list are.
Regarding the paucity of Rep. Jaime Raskin’s presence in our county, I doubt — and this may be an overreach — that one or two visits by Rep. Raskin would have assuaged Mr. Blatchford’s opinion of him. One explanation for Rep. Raskin’s absence might be that he’s been slightly preoccupied over the past year with the investigation into the “peaceful demonstration” on Jan. 6 that appears ever more likely to be headed toward federal criminal conspiracy charges.
Ron McCurdy
Frederick
