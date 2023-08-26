Is there a prize for the column writer with the most gall, chutzpah, nerve, etc.? Then Ted Harvey gets the prize ("Honesty is a good thing and Trump was honest with America," The Frederick News-Post, Aug. 12-13).

If you listen to Donald Trump enough, he had to say some true things on occasion, but his overwhelming reputation is for lying repeatedly, so finding the “honest” remarks is a real challenge.

Tags

(7) comments

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

Odd. The letter to the editor from John A. Lee regarding Chuck Jenkins troubles today allows no comments. What’s up with that?

“After following the case of Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and Robert Krop, which is mentioned almost daily in the paper, one thing stands out to me.”

Lee goes on to suggests Jenkins not knowing he was doing anything wrong somehow exempts him. That’s simply not how the legal system works. And somehow politically motivated.

owed no comment.

“After following the case of Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and Robert Krop, which is mentioned almost daily in the paper, one thing stands out to me.”

Lee goes on to suggests Jenkins not knowing he was doing anything wrong somehow exempts him. That’s simply not how the legal system works. And somehow politically motivated.

, if Jenkins does know the law or does seek county counsel for guidance before signing off on official documents is totally incompetent and disqualifying as Sheriff.

Report Add Reply
DickD

With everything Biden has done and legislation passed it is truly hard to understand hiw low rating.

Report Add Reply
niceund

This letter is funnier than the cartoon section. Yes, I think all politicians lie. Heck, everyone does. However, Joey tops them all. He can look at people with a straight, uninspiring face and tell the biggest whopper. It's second nature to him. So, let's be honest. When it comes down to it, Joey is the prevaricator in chief.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Care to share a few examples, niceund?

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Have never before heard someone’s face described as “uninspiring.” I bet Joe would find that funny too - he should work on that!

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Oh no, it hurts to face the facts so niceund resorts to " what about..."

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Nicund, Yes, nearly everyone lies at one point or another, but I encourage you to try to distinguish the forest from the trees. From fake news to alternative facts, Trump is the biggest forest. It is documented. Please google it, or, if you prefer, stay lost in his forest.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription