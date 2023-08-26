Is there a prize for the column writer with the most gall, chutzpah, nerve, etc.? Then Ted Harvey gets the prize ("Honesty is a good thing and Trump was honest with America," The Frederick News-Post, Aug. 12-13).
If you listen to Donald Trump enough, he had to say some true things on occasion, but his overwhelming reputation is for lying repeatedly, so finding the “honest” remarks is a real challenge.
Trump had no problem saying Barack Obama was the worst president ever and that he presided over the worst economy ever and now Joe Biden is the worst ever, etc. etc.
Trump never read a statistic he couldn’t ignore or a fact he couldn’t twist — such as “Jan. 6 was a peaceful patriotic demonstration,” not a violent, deadly insurrection he fomented in his flagrant unlawful attempt to stay in power.
If Trump wants to be truly ”honest with America,“ he would admit that he lied about the outcome of the 2020 election, and by attempting to unlawfully interfere with the peaceful transition of power, he disqualified himself from ever being president again.
Odd. The letter to the editor from John A. Lee regarding Chuck Jenkins troubles today allows no comments. What’s up with that?
“After following the case of Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and Robert Krop, which is mentioned almost daily in the paper, one thing stands out to me.”
Lee goes on to suggests Jenkins not knowing he was doing anything wrong somehow exempts him. That’s simply not how the legal system works. And somehow politically motivated.
if Jenkins does know the law or does seek county counsel for guidance before signing off on official documents is totally incompetent and disqualifying as Sheriff.
With everything Biden has done and legislation passed it is truly hard to understand hiw low rating.
This letter is funnier than the cartoon section. Yes, I think all politicians lie. Heck, everyone does. However, Joey tops them all. He can look at people with a straight, uninspiring face and tell the biggest whopper. It's second nature to him. So, let's be honest. When it comes down to it, Joey is the prevaricator in chief.
Care to share a few examples, niceund?
Have never before heard someone’s face described as “uninspiring.” I bet Joe would find that funny too - he should work on that!
Oh no, it hurts to face the facts so niceund resorts to " what about..."
Nicund, Yes, nearly everyone lies at one point or another, but I encourage you to try to distinguish the forest from the trees. From fake news to alternative facts, Trump is the biggest forest. It is documented. Please google it, or, if you prefer, stay lost in his forest.
