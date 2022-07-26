I would like to respond to the letter written by former police officer Patrick O’Brien to the News-Post (Page D2, Saturday-Sunday, July 23-24 edition of The Frederick News-Post). I have no background in law. However, as most have, I have questioned some judicial verdicts, thinking them either too harsh or too lenient. Likewise, I have grave misgivings about the recent SCOTUS decisions and their impact upon basic freedoms. I condemn demonstrations affecting the Supreme Court justices’ private lives. Lt. O’Brien states that the majority of the far left “despises” our country. I have yet to meet someone who fits that description. He paints Democrats as spoiled brats who kick and scream until they get what they want. That is a perfect description of our former president. If wanting government laws or regulations that give us decent prices for medicine, meaningful gun control, effective steps to abate climate warming and elections that are legit (one person, one vote) makes me a spoiled brat, count me as a spoiled brat. In closing, I would like to thank Lt. O’Brien for his 20-plus years of dedicated service to the city of Frederick and for keeping it safe and a great place to live.
George Smith
(2) comments
Hey, George Smith, why is former President Trump still living rent free in your head?
For the same reasons that President Joe Biden is living rent free in your head bhall....
