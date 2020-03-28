Here we are in the middle of a pandemic and economic meltdown, and The Frederick News-Post does a rah-rah editorial on March 25, puffing the downtown Frederick hotel project as a way to build, or should I say, possibly rebuild the local economy.
The paper doesn’t get it. Tax and fee revenues for the city are going to plummet over the next year or more, and borrowing costs for municipalities are already headed in the wrong direction with little likelihood of relief.
Nobody is going to need a hotel room or ballroom for quite some time. Did anyone at The News-Post really read the recent hotel study by Hunden? There are nice pictures and charts, but the report is very light on facts and heavy on speculative numbers used to support the company’s rosy projections on such things as demand for a full-service downtown hotel, financial expectations and the economic, fiscal and employment impact on the community.
The drafter of the report studiously avoids basing opinions and conclusions upon any probability or certainty. Thus, the projections are mere possibilities. While the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce may support the project, there is no mention by The News-Post of how the local hoteliers, restaurateurs, bars and shops feel about the competition they face from a hotel that proposes to provide many of the same services. The risk that the hotel study projections are wrong is high or the developer would not be asking for public financial assistance.
Sorry, News-Post, wrong time to be pumping a private-public crony capitalist project that has little chance of really boosting the local economy, and will likely become a burden on city taxpayers.
Clifford Bridgford
Frederick
Thank you for the well stated letter, Clifford
